A clash of American steel titans could now define the next generation of mining on Minnesota’s Iron Range, as U.S. Steel emerged Thursday with interest in the Nashwauk mineral leases long pursued by industry rival Cleveland-Cliffs.
Their interest comes a week after state officials said they initiated a lease termination process with Mesabi Metallics, the Essar Global-controlled company that has failed to develop the Nashwauk site since 2008, fueling speculation that Cliffs was next in line to gain control of the state’s minerals.
U.S. Steel’s seemingly sudden interest could complicate matters for the state Department of Natural Resources and Executive Council as they weigh the future of the embattled project. Cliffs has been an outspoken suitor of the state leases for several years, while U.S. Steel had not publicly acknowledged interest in the property in recent years.
Cliffs and U.S. Steel are the two largest integrated steelmakers in North America, collectively own all six producing iron ore mines on the Range and their business rivalry has risen to sometimes tense, sharply-worded moments, potentially setting them up for a Carnegie-era showdown for the region’s most coveted minerals once they hit free agency.
U.S. Steel said in a statement that it is “gathering additional information on the site and exploring options.” The DNR did not respond to questions about U.S. Steel’s level of interest or if they’ve had discussions with the state about the Nashwauk minerals.
"Expressions of interest by credible players in the industry underscore the value and importance of this site for Minnesota’s future," the agency said in a statement Thursday.
The leases have been part of an ongoing saga dating back to 2008 when Essar broke ground at the former Butler Taconite location. By 2016, the company filed for bankruptcy and emerged the next year under new ownership, but missed numerous payment and construction deadlines to draw the ire of local legislators, and led to last week’s termination notice.
One option for state officials is to open the leases up to an auction, which could allow another party the opportunity to bid on the minerals. State statute also allows them to negotiate exclusively with adjacent landowners and lessees without an auction or request for proposal.
Cliffs already owns or leases 3,700 acres within the Nashwauk site that it purchased in 2017. CEO Lourenco Goncalves has said he wanted the ore to help keep Hibbing Taconite — of which U.S. Steel is a minority owner — in operation beyond its 2024 mine life, and to build the company’s second hot-briquetted iron facility.
The company opened its HBI plant in Toledo, Ohio this year. The facility was earmarked for the Nashwauk site until Mesabi Metallics emerged from bankruptcy with the mineral leases in 2017.
“Cleveland-Cliffs has expressed interest in Nashwauk several years ago,” the company said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon. “That's why we went ahead and acquired control over several plots of land within the Nashwauk site, also several years ago.”
For U.S. Steel, the Nashwauk property would be closest to its Keetac operation and expand the company’s portfolio on the Range beyond Keetac and Minntac. While the company is a minority owner of Hibbing Taconite, Cliffs is the majority owner and operator of the mine.
U.S. Steel also said it sees the Nashwauk site as a potential spot to bring a new generation of mining to the region. Electric arc furnaces are widely seen as the next step forward for iron ore mining as it is more efficient to operate than traditional blast furnaces. The value-added facility has been long sought by the state for the Nashwauk site, with Cliffs and now U.S. Steel expressing plans to build a new facility there.
“The close proximity to our Keetac mine would significantly enhance U. S. Steel’s ability to quickly develop and produce from the Nashwauk site,” the company said in a statement, “increasing the flexibility we could have to serve our electric arc furnace footprint in the United States given the permitting in place for a Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) facility on the site.”
