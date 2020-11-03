HIBBING — Two individuals have been airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center after sustaining injuries in a structure fire in downtown Hibbing, authorities said Monday.
Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila told the Mesabi Tribune that dispatch received a report of “a structure fire with potential injuries” at 9:36 a.m. Sunday in an apartment located above Jacobson Family Dentistry in the 400 block of East Howard Street.
Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes, where they “found smoke conditions showing and a female victim out of the structure,” Jankila wrote in an email. First responders transported that individual to the emergency room at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Firefighters searched the building for the possibility of two unaccounted for individuals, but found no one at the scene. “A second person later self-presented to the hospital and the third was found to be out of town,” the fire chief wrote. “Both victims were later flown to HCMC for treatment of their injuries.”
Members of the Hibbing Fire Department received assistance from fire crews from Chisholm, Keewatin, Virginia, Nashwauk, Silica, Grand Rapids, Fayal Township and Cherry, along with Chisholm EMS. The Hibbing Police, Public Utilities and Public Works departments were also on scene.
“Fire conditions rapidly changed and defensive tactics were initiated,” Jankila wrote. “After several hours the fire was out and was contained to [the] building of origin.”
The fire is being investigated by the Hibbing Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The incident came roughly two months after a fire on Aug. 25 at the Moose Lodge on Howard Street, on the corner of the same block as the apartment.
Mike Egan had stood outside his three-story building, surrounded by dozens of citizens and friends, who offered words of comfort as they wondered whether the fire and billowing smoke would move into his connected bar. It never did and the bar has remained opened.
But Ed Powers, the store manager of RT Convenience, who was working that morning in the space below the Moose Lodge, told the Mesabi Tribune that Egan had helped him evacuate the building. The store has since reopened to local customers.
The fire in the Moose Lodge remains under investigation, Jankila said.
The two fires occurred almost four years after the popular Brick Yard Bar & Grill in downtown Hibbing went up in flames during the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2016, when lightning played a role in causing more than $1 million in damage to the bar.
The Brick Yard building was one of the original Oliver Mining Company buildings on Howard Street and completed in 1920 and in late 2016 was razed after its charred remains posed a safety hazard downtown.
Hibbing Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstrom concluded the cause of the 2016 blaze was unknown but said lightning was “mostly likely” the cause. He noted at the time that investigators were aware of an extension cord in the vicinity of the area of fire origin and were unable to dismiss it as the source of the fire because of the amount of damage to the building.
Jerry Burnes, Mark Sauer and Marie Tolonen contributed to this report.
