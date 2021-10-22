MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron Fire Department was seeking a way to engage with youngsters during an often-favorite holiday, Halloween. The City of Mountain Iron was looking for a safe alternative to its annual Halloween penny carnival, which had to be cancelled last year due to COVID.
The two entities have come together to present a new event this “spooky” season — Trucks & Treats.
The Halloween-day celebration can serve as a substitute to trick-or-treating or as a stop along the way, said Laura Anderson, community outreach coordinator with the Mountain Iron Fire Department.
Trucks & Treats on Oct. 31 will run from 3 to 6 p.m. at four outdoor locations within the city — at the Mountain Iron Public Library, the South Grove Recreation Complex, Nichols Town Hall, and the Mesabi Family YMCA.
Sites near residential areas were chosen to accommodate families who don’t have a vehicle, and to be near places where children might be trick-or-treating, Anderson said.
There will be fire engines (trucks) and candy (treats) at each location, along with free hot chocolate, costume contests and carnival games with small prizes.
The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota donated hats, gloves and mittens, which will be available while they last “for anyone who needs or wants them,” Anderson said.
Members of Mountain Iron-Buhl high school groups, including the cross-country team, journalism club, student council, and honor society will run the games, as they do at the penny carnival.
The students are decorating each site in a different theme, said Anna Amundson, Mountain Iron special events coordinator and library director. Attendees can vote for the most creative location.
There will also be fire prevention and safety activities and games at each, with firefighters on-site in full gear, Anderson said. It’s important, she noted, for youngsters to see firefighters dressed in gear so they are not afraid of them should they meet up in an emergency situation.
The fire department’s ongoing goal, Anderson said, “is to get out into the community and engage with people.” Trucks & Treats, which serves that purpose, was proposed by Mountain Iron Fire Chief Mark Madden, she said.
When Amundson learned of the idea, “it solved my problem of what to do instead of an indoor event,” and the city’s Parks and Recreation department jumped on board.
Mountain Iron’s Halloween penny carnival has been held for decades, and “we didn’t want to skip it” again, she said.
The locations also have access to indoor space for volunteers to step inside to warm up, Amundson said.
Attendees can visit each location if they choose “and make it a great afternoon.” There will be different games at each, she said. Or, the event can be “one more place to stop.”
“We are excited to see people get out for a good outdoor activity,” Amundson added.
Anderson agreed.
“Everyone is welcome to come to Mountain Iron to play some games, stick around for a few minutes and warm up with hot chocolate if they are cold,” she said.
