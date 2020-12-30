Six mayors from Greater Minnesota on Friday penned a letter to endorse the reelection of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the swing-vote region.
The letter was released as Pence met with GOP Congressman Pete Stauber spoke before several hundred people at the Lake Superior Warehousing on the Harbor in Duluth.
“Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades,” the letter read. “We have watched as our constituents’ jobs left not only the Iron Range, but our country.
The mayors who signed the letter included Larry Cuffe of Virginia, John Champa of Chisholm, Chuck Novak of Ely, Chris Swanson of Twin Harbors, Robert Vlaisavljevich of Eveleth and Andrea Zupancich of Babbitt.
Together, they noted that “by putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class.” They added, “We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left the Iron Range in order to provide for their families with good paying jobs elsewhere.”
The pro-Trump rally in Duluth came after Vlaisavljevich, the former Democratic mayor of Eveleth, expressed his unwavering support for the president on Tuesday night at the 2020 Republican National Convention. (Vlaisavljevich in 2018 told The New York Times that he was registered to vote as a Republican.) “Since the Iron Range economy is vulnerable to economic trends and to foreign trade, we always needed a strong voice in Washington,” he said. “We looked to Democrats to fill that void for many years because we actually thought they cared about our welfare.” He continued, “Not anymore.”
Three days later in Duluth, Pence accused Biden, the former vice president and Democratic nominee challenging Trump, of trying to “shut down mining on the Iron Range,” according to reports from Minnesota Public Radio which covered the event.
The Obama administration sought to block the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness by proposing a two-year moratorium on industry as federal agencies studied a 20-year ban on activity.
But the administration was also crucial in helping iron ore mines in 2015 when steel imports flooded the market and idled more than half of the region’s iron ore mines. That was until Obama-era tariffs were put in place by the International Trade Commission and the facilities began to reopen in 2016 after a visit by White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough with local elected officials, mining executives and union leaders.
Nonetheless, the Greater Minnesota mayors, who represent a historically blue region now finding at ends with DFLers from the metro region, announced on Friday that “today, we don’t recognize the Democratic Party.” They added, “It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to advocates of the working class. The hard-working Minnesotans that built their lives and supported their families here on the Range have been abandoned by radical Democrats. We didn’t choose to leave the Democratic Party, the party left us.”
Trump won the Eighth Congressional District by more than 56,000 votes in 2016 and was the first Republican president since the 1930s to win on the Iron Range — with a few thousand vote-margin of victory over Democrat Hillary R. Clinton, who won St. Louis County by about 13,000 votes.
The mayors considered Trump’s win as “something wonderful” and praised him for his claims that he “stood up to China, implemented tax cuts and fought for the working class.”
“Now, four years later, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and for the first time in a very long time, locals are hopeful because of this president’s policies and willingness to fight for us,” the letter reads.”
The coronavirus pandemic brought similar closures and uncertainty earlier this year when four of the six mines idled or reduced workforce as the economy sank, impacting more than 1,700 Iron Range miners.
Today, those mines are up and running again with the exception of Keewatin Taconite, which is indefinitely idled by its parent company U.S. Steel, with 340 workers experiencing layoffs.
Mayor Cuffe, of Virginia, and Mayor Swanson, of Twin Harbors joined the vice president on stage in Duluth, saying they were formerly “Republicans in Democrats’ clothing,” MPR reported.
The two mayors were among their colleagues who considered Biden as being “out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs and out of touch with those of us here on the Iron Range and in small towns like ours across the nation,” the letter reads.
For such reasons, they are planning to vote for Trump, because they believe he “delivered the best economy in our nation’s history” and “will continue to fight for every American, regardless of party affiliation and continue to stand up for the working class.”
