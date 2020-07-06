Toddler, 2 adults rescued from Virginia house fire

VIRGINIA — A toddler and two adults were rescued from a Virginia house fire by emergency responders Sunday.
The fire started around 11:20 a.m. in the 700 block of 11th Street N. in Virginia. Fire departments from Virginia, Eveleth and Mountain Iron were dispatched to the scene.
Prior to their arrival, a Virginia Police Officer used a neighbor’s ladder to rescue a toddler and two adults from the front porch roof of the burning house, according to the Virginia Fire Department.
The house was “extensively damaged” and two nearby homes also sustained damage, the department reported late Sunday in a press release.
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.
Fire departments dispatched included: Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Cherry, Clinton, Cook, Hibbing and Hoyt Lakes. The Eveleth and Biwabik ambulance services provided emergency medical services for the area while the St. Louis County Rescue Squad assisted in rehabilitation services.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.