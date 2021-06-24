Throw Pink to debut on Range

CHERRY — Each time Ryan Bennett hears the clink of the basket’s chains, her heart gets a little giddy.
An avid disc golfer, Bennett finds herself on a course competing most weekends during the spring and summer. She and husband Scot are so into the sport that they’ve developed a portion of their property in Iron into a privately-owned 18-hole disc golf course. It’s called Course 42, a name inspired by “The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy” by author Douglas Adams.
“The biggest thing that disc golf has done for me is get outside with my family and friends,” said Ryan. “The energy and passion that happens is true — once you throw a good shot, hit a basket or have a great laugh from hitting a tree, you are hooked.”
Ryan is channeling her love of the sport and her desire to help a friend battling cancer into a first-of-its-kind event on the Iron Range. Throw Pink will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Course 42 (street address is 3295 Hwy. 25, Iron, Mn).
“The Throw Pink event is a wonderful opportunity to get women of all ages outside and moving,” said Ryan. “There are more and more women trying disc golf every day. This event is about creating a comfortable environment for females, young and old to try disc golf. Some people don't even know what disc golf is. At these events we show everyone how to play, use and throw the discs, and have fun.”
Throw Pink is a non-profit that supports women's health initiatives through disc golf events nationwide that encourage women and girls to get out and be more active. During this event, instruction and play will occur in two sessions: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again at 3 to 5 p.m. 20 spots are available in each session.
Entry fee is $40 and includes a player pack with a disc, a patch and other goodies in a drawstring Throw Pink bag. Event will include raffles, games, prizes and food.
“This is not a tournament. It is a fun day outside playing disc golf,” Ryan noted. “You can choose to play a round of 9, or just simply play in the short putting games, and fun challenges we will have set up.”
Being a beginner clinic, Ryan encourages women who have never thrown a disc to come check it out.
“This event is geared toward females of all ages. ‘Throw Pink’ says it all, but the color pink represents breast cancer awareness. These events, clinics and tournaments also represent the millions of women going through the battle,” explained Ryan. “Throw Pink is for women who want to be healthy, be outside, be in a welcoming community of women, play sports, or want to have fun. It’s also for girls who want to have friends, build confidence and stay active. Disc golf is for any age.”
As much as the event is a rare opportunity to learn and try, it’s also a benefit for Virginia resident Carrie Salo, one of Ryan’s dear friends. Salo has been battling anal cancer.
“Carrie and her family have volunteered many hours to help others in the community, including Resurgence and Range Martial arts, that her family has been a part of for more than a decade,” said Ryan, adding that her family also attends and teaches at this martial arts school.
“Knowing Carrie and her always being there to help, I knew it was my time to give back,” she continued. “Throw Pink is the perfect collaboration for this benefit.”
Salo, a Head Start teacher, was diagnosed with anal cancer in December. She then underwent a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. Just recently she had biopsies done, which showed no malignancies.
“The tumor is gone,” said Salo. “I have to have a PET scan still, but if nothing is found, they will consider me in remission. I'm kicking cancers butt and not looking back.”
She would still have to have annual scans for five years in order to be considered cured of cancer.
“I have known Ryan and her family for many years and am super excited to be the first recipient of the Throw Pink event for women's health,” said Salo. “I'm looking forward to learning more about the sport and playing, and to help raise awareness of women's cancer, other women's health issues, educate other women and answer questions people might have.”
While Salo will be the main recipient, she also wants to provide support for other area residents battling cancer. She requested that Angel Fund also be included in Throw Pink. Angel Fund is an all-volunteer non-profit that provides financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance.
“I was of course excited for it to be a fundraiser and especially wanting to help an organization that helped me during my treatment,” said Salo. “I think the Angel Fund is a great. I chose them because they are a local organization trying to help individuals in our area, and I wanted to be able to help other individuals in my situation.”
The benefits of disc golf – both mentally and physically -- are plenty.
“Mentally, being in the woods with fresh air clears the mind and stress goes away. Physically, your body builds muscle memory, tones and starts to lean itself out from all the walking you do,” said Ryan. “You always grow in the sport. Perfect shots come and go and offers a continuous challenge for as long as you play. Disc golf has given me a reason to train and stay active. I have also met amazing people that have the same passion and shared great disc golf memories with many.”
It all fits within the mission of Throw Pink.
“Women's health is something that we don't like to talk about, and it is so important,” opined Ryan. “The Throw Pink organization has built team members and raised money for those fighting cancer. The No. 1 thing women can do is stay active. Walking in the park playing disc golf is very simple, and when you are done you have completed 1 to 3 miles. Most course are free to play as well. Throw Pink provides lightweight discs for females, clothing and awareness. Every time you ‘throw pink’ you are helping another woman and yourself.”
She’s very much looking forward to sharing Throw Pink with others and passing on her passion.
“My hope is for everyone to have a few hours to spend time outside, laugh and be happy,” said Ryan. “I hope everyone feels the excitement of making a putt and hearing the chains.”
To register for Throw Pink, log on to www.discgolfscene.com and search for “Throw Pink Event for Carrie Salo.” For event questions, to donate or to volunteer, contact Ryan at campbennett42@gmail.com. To learn more, apply or donate to Angel Fund, go to www.angelfundrange.org
