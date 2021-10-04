MOUNTAIN IRON — Organizers of this year’s third annual Iron Range Pasty Festival are dubbing the fundraising event, “The Great Pasty Pivot.”
The community can still come to pick up the hearty, homemade pasties, made with locally sourced ingredients. Sara Softish and Friends will still perform live much outside, rain or shine. And, as long as the weather cooperates, there will be rutabaga bowling for kids, with prizes, and a family scavenger hunt.
But the pasty festival, set for Saturday at the Mountain Iron Community Center, will “pivot” from an in-person to a drive-through event.
Pasty orders will be taken at www.tinyurl.com/orderpasty (or by calling 218-410-7350 from 5 to 9 p.m.) through midnight Friday. The $8 pasties can be picked up from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the center.
“We want to be as safe as possible,” and that’s why the drive-through route was chosen, said Marlise Riffel, festival chairwoman.
The initial Iron Range Pasty Festival in 2019 was a sellout and “such fun,” she said. It supports the nonprofit Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability (IRPS), which is best known for hosting the annual Iron Range Earth Fest.
Last year, the festival, which sold out of its 900 pasties, as well, was also held in a drive-though style. “The band still played,” and participants still enjoyed picking up their pasties in the festive atmosphere.
The committee started planning this year’s celebration in May. “We thought we might be able to have an in-person festival,” Riffel said. However, “St. Louis County’s COVID status has given us pause again.”
Pasties, which are baked and then frozen for customers to reheat at home, are not sold out yet, she noted. “We outdid ourselves and made 1,200 pasties this year.” People are encouraged to pre-order to assure pasties are reserved, but if any remain, they will be for sale Saturday.
“We really hoped to have it in-person this year,” Riffel added. After all, she said, part of the reason the festival was established was “to bring people together to talk and celebrate food history and local food. That’s a hard thing to do with a drive-though.”
IRPS, a grassroots organization, explains sustainability as “a three-legged stool.”
According to its website: “For a community to be sustainable, the three elements of community, economy and environment all need to exist in a healthy holistic relationship, or like a stool with one leg too long or too short that won’t stand up, our communities won’t be sustainable for those future generations.”
Through events, initiatives and projects, IRPS encourages residents, businesses, organizations, schools, towns and cities to explore and find answers to the question: “How can we meet the needs of present generations without compromising the abilities of future generations to meet their needs?”
Riffel said what hasn’t changed about the festival is the pasty recipe, developed by local chef, Brian Morcom; the celebration of the “lunch pail staple that fueled Iron Range miners;” and “the amazing volunteers giving up five full days of their time to make these gems.”
Pasties are made under a Department of Health Special Event Food Stand license at Messiah Lutheran Church Common Ground Community Kitchen.
There is one day of ingredient chopping, supervised by Janna Goerdt, a day of dough-making, supervised by Mike Maleska, and “three whole days of baking,” Riffel said. “Nothing smells as good as hundreds of pasties baking, that’s for sure. It’s a wonderful smell.”
The crust for the pasties is made with butter and lard; the grass-fed beef and pastured pork comes from WillowSedge Farm in Palisade, Minnesota; potatoes, onions and carrots from Skunk Creek Farm in Meadowlands; rutabagas and additional potatoes, onions and and carrots from Elm Creek Farms in Orr; and fresh thyme is grown by the Mesabi East Environmental Learning Center students in Aurora.
Homemade ketchup from Kudrle Farms of Virginia will also be sold; just look for the “walking ketchup bottle,” Riffle said.
“We are hoping for good weather,” she said, adding a thank you to the community “for understanding our situation and the great pasty pivot to an outdoor drive-through.”
