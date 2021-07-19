COOK — A favorite regional band will again perform in Cook at the free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in Cook at the gazebo on River Street. In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will be moved to the Cook VFW near the city park.
The Hutter Bunch is a large diverse group of talented Iron Range musicians who love to make music and deliver a good show each and every performance. They perform a variety of music.
Every Wednesday bring your appetite, a lawn chair, a blanket or sit in your car to hear the sound of music and enjoy St. Pauls (Alango) Lutheran Church’s burger and bratwurst stand during the concert.
Music In The Park is made possible by the Cook Lion's Club, Cook VFW Post 1757, the Cook Chamber of Commerce, the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club, Northwoods Friends of the Arts, and free will community donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.