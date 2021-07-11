The DDB consists of familiar names and faces of Lake Vermilion area musicians. Dan Boyer on lead guitar, Jimmy Laine on drums, Patrick Hawkinson on lead guitar and Eric Pederson on bass. The quartet plays a mix of popular classic album rock, b-side favorites and jam band classics. A menu of surf era instrumentals, latin infused rock, Beatles hits and 60's gems The DDB will have you reminiscing and rockin in your seats!
Performances are located in the gazebo in the park adjacent to city hall on River Street. In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will be moved to the Cook VFW right near the park.
Every Wednesday this summer grab a blanket or a lawn chair or sit in your car to hear a different sound of music each Wednesday with a total of nine different groups performing for nine more weeks this summer. Enjoy a root beer float, a burger or a brat provided by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church from Alango.
Music In The Park is made possible by the Cook Lion's Club, Cook VFW Post 1757, the Cook Chamber of Commerce, the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club, Northwoods Friends of the Arts, and free will community donations.
