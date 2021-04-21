Eveleth-Gilbert High School actors work on a scene for the school’s upcoming comedy “The Butler Did It” The comedy whodunit murder mystery opens Thursday April 22nd at 7 p.m. in the Eveleth-Gilbert High School auditorium with aditional performances April 23 at 7 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

photos by Mark Sauer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments