Eveleth-Gilbert High School actors work on a scene for the school’s upcoming comedy “The Butler Did It” The comedy whodunit murder mystery opens Thursday April 22nd at 7 p.m. in the Eveleth-Gilbert High School auditorium with aditional performances April 23 at 7 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.
photos by Mark Sauer
