Target joined a growing list of businesses and entities to no longer require fully vaccinated people to wear face masks, unless required by local ordinances.
Walmart and Costco stores recently ended their mandates and Target announced Monday it would follow guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued last week.
“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” Target said in a statement.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rescinded the state’s mask mandate Friday, but some businesses and local governments, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, still require masks. The city of Duluth rescinded its mandate last week.
Someone is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or 14 days after the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
