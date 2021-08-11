CHISHOLM — For 85 years now, the Tamburitzans have been wowing audiences across the nation, and have since become a fan favorite at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.
The Tamburitzans are scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. today on the stage of the outdoor amphitheater at MDC.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson called the Tamburitzans a “must see” in a recent press release. The song and dance group, based out of Pittsburgh, Penn. is made up of full-time college students, and has the distinction of being the longest running multicultural song and dance company in the United States, according to a press release.
“It’s exciting to see such grand multicultural performances coming back to northern Minnesota and our iconic amphitheater — these are the types of events that will help our Iron Range communities feel whole again,” Johnson said.
Throughout its history the Tamburitzans ensemble, based out of Pittsburgh, Pa., has expanded its repertoire to include a variety of folk dance and music representing international cultures, and has become known for its costumes and showmanship. Its student performers are awarded scholarships for their participation.
“Eighty plus years, several international tours, hundreds of performers, and hundreds of thousands of audience members later, the Tamburitzans’ show is an annual tradition for some, and a delightful new surprise for others,” it states in the release. “Year after year, generation after generation, the Tamburitzans dazzle audiences across the country with elaborate costumes and incredibly versatile musicians, singers, and dancers.”
Tickets are at the door. More information is available by calling 218-254-7959, or on the MDC website at www.mndiscoverycenter.com/events/.
