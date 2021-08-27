CHISHOLM — A Chisholm woman, with the help of local businesses and community members, is aiding the Tower Fire Department in its efforts to collect items needed for firefighters fighting the Greenwood Fire near Isabella, and people who were displaced by it.
Heather Kealy, who is spearheading a one-day collection of items today in Chisholm, said that when she learned earlier this week that the Tower Fire Department had initiated a supply drive, she and her daughter, Kaylee Anderson, were inspired to help out in memory of her husband and (Kaylee’s step-father) Bret Kealy.
The donation seemed fitting as Heather and Bret had for a number of years operated a non-profit in Chisholm, and would often coordinate efforts to help out fire victims in the community. Bret, 57, died in March at home of natural causes, and is deeply missed by his family.
“Kaylee and I filled up the truck with water, snacks, hygiene products, and Gatorade,” Heather recalled while talking about their trip to Tower early this week.
Now she is looking to do even more to help Tower Fire Chief Paige Olson, who initiated the supply drive, and her department along with emergency services in Tower, collect items for those affected by the Greenwood fire.
People interested in donating (a list of needs can be found at the end of this story) can drop items off today until 8 p.m. at Jim’s Sports Club, Side Lines, and T & T Dom on Lake Street in Chisholm.
Donations are also being accepted at the Tower Civic Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
---
Heather Kealy said that while talking to Tower Mayor Orlyn Kringstad and a city councilor, who helped to unload her vehicle, she learned there were evacuees staying at the hotel in town.
“I was just heartbroken, I guess, thinking of all these people,” Kealy said.
Wanting to help out, She told the mayor and city councilor in Tower about her previous experience assisting fire victims and offered to, “get something together.”
She then contacted a few business owners in town and arranged for items to be dropped off yesterday and today, while spreading the word on social media.
Kealy is planning to deliver the items collected to Tower on Sunday.
“Our communities always pull together to help others in need, always,” Kealy said.
Olson said on Friday that her department is grateful for the extra help.
“We just appreciate all the help, and we do plan on donating to the people who had to evacuate and lost stuff because of the fire as well — we just thought it would be a good idea to help those in need and show our support for them,” said Olson.
Krinstad on Friday also commented on Kealy’s kindness.
“I’m amazed at the heart that this woman has — she was just very sincere when she brought them,” he said.”It was not requested by us, it was her good heart that inspired her to do this in memory of her husband.”
The Tower mayor said most of the people who are displaced come from the Stoney River area near Isabella.
Experiencing a fire such as the Greenwood Fire threatening area communities, Krinstad is encouraging all city leaders of small towns to update and practice their towns’ evacuation and emergency response plans to help ensure their citizens are protected in instances of a wildfire, tornado, or other disaster, and also to be ready to assist other communities.
“It’s an eyeopener,” he said, while noting that Eagles Nest, and Tower and Soudan have updated their plans.
---
Donation information
For donations after Sunday, you are asked to call Kringstad at 218-290-5582 to ensure that someone is there to open the door at the civic center.
The American Red Cross is also accepting donations for the fire victims.
Some of the items needed include:
• Monetary donations to help with housing and hotel rooms, and gift cards to be used for clothing and baby items. If you are making a monetary donation, it is requested that you write on the outside of the envelope what you would like the donation to go toward.
• Hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, bars of soap, body wash, toothpaste, tooth brushes, femanine products, razors, shaving cream, baby wipes, hand soap, hand sanitizer, etc.
• Non-perishable foods: canned dinners, stews, chili, etc., granola bars, beef jerky, beef sticks, fruit cups, etc.
• Beverages: water, Gatorade, juice boxes, tea, instant coffee, dry creamer
• Paper products: paper plates, styrofoam bowls and cups, napkins, toilet paper, plastic silverware, disposable cups, facial tissue, and can openers.
• Pet supplies: dog food, cat food and cat litter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.