VIRGINIA — Sunflowers will shine when the 8th District MN State Horticultural Society has its fall meeting and get-together "Sunny September at Olcott Park: The Greenhouse, the Fountain and More!" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Virginia's Olcott Park.
The all-day event will be highlighted by gardeners showing off their prized sunflowers in a contest for the largest flower, smallest flower, prettiest flower and collection of three flowers.
Coffee an' will be served, and people can check in at 10 a.m. at the bandstand.
Greenhouse tours are planned during the day with the first at 10:30 a.m. The business meeting and award presentations are scheduled at 11 a.m. with a box lunch served at noon. Rick Juliusson, Minnesota State Horticultural Society executive director, will address the group at that time.
Presentation of the park fountain history is planned at 1 p.m. with greenhouse tours again at 1:30 and 2 p.m. The Country Store and door prize drawings will be held during the day. Special prize drawings will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Juliusson, a Canadian native, has been promoting education, international development and nonprofit consulting projects worldwide, said Jan Dzwonkowski of Lakeland, a rural Gilbert, member of the 8th District MSHS.
Dzwonkowski loves growing food and flowers and worked as a farmer for many years, selling peonies, garlic and meat grown on his 5-acre Vancouver Island property.
"Rick is eager to serve and grow our northern gardener community and improve access to the beauty, fun and healthy products of gardening," he added.
Those entering the sunflower contest must provide their own containers. Cash prizes will be awarded.
Cost of the event is $20. It is open to the public. Pre-register by Sept. 3. Checks should be payable to District 8 MSHS, and sent to Marilyn Kaeli, 205 West 25th Street, Hibbing, MN 55746. Questions/late registration requests contact her at 218-263-3431, or email marilyn.kaeli@g.mail.com. No refunds available after Sept. 3.
Horticulture is the branch of plant agriculture dealing with garden crops, generally fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants.
The word is derived from the Latin hortus, “garden,” and colere, “to cultivate."
Founded in 1866 as an association of fruit growers, the MN State Horticultural Society took on the challenge of growing apples and other fruits in a northern climate.
Today it serves northern gardeners and the horticultural industry in Minnesota and additional cold-climate regions, offering resources to thousands of members, garden clubs, plant societies, the horticultural industry and anyone who wants to grow.
The MSHS publishes "Northern Gardener" magazine and reaches the broader Minnesota community through classes, events and programs, Minnesota Green and Garden-in-a-Box.
The MSHS celebrated its 150-year anniversary in 2016.
