Children play a yard game outside the Virginia Public Library Tuesday morning. The libraries summer reading program kicked into full swing Tuesday with story time, treats and games.
Six-year-old Rowan Murphy blows bubbles outside the Virginia Public Library Tuesday morning. The libraries summer reading program kicked into full swing Tuesday with story time, treats and games.
PHOTOS BY MARK SAUER
