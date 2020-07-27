VIRGINIA — Good news for summer readers at the Virginia Public Library! Starting August 3rd, the library will be giving out cloth masks to participants in the summer reading program! These masks are reusable and come with cleaning instructions and other handy mask tips to keep yourself and others safe. Masks are available in a child size (ages 4-8) and an adult size (age 9 and up).
If you are in the summer reading program through the Virginia Public Library call the library to claim your reusable mask. You can also use your phone call to request library materials to enhance your reading while at home this summer by using our curbside pickup service.
If you want to receive a cloth mask but are not signed up for summer reading, call the library to sign up and claim your mask! Summer reading is open to kids and adults of all ages and sign up is easy and free. You can also sign up for summer reading online at virginiapubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
If you are in the summer reading program but do not need or want your mask, call the library to let us know. We will donate any unclaimed prize masks to people in our community who need them.
Masks can be picked up between August 3rd and August 28th, or until all available masks have been claimed. Summer readers can look forward to a second prize package which will be available for pick up starting September 1st.
Please call the library with any questions about these options, or with any other library related questions. Staff are available to help on weekdays between 10 am and 4 pm. The library’s phone number is 218-748-7525.
Thank you to everyone for participating in summer reading and checking out materials through our curbside pickup service!
