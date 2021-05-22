A Facebook post from the Cook Timber Days planners reads "Timber Days 2021 is ON! Mark your calendars and plan to join us from June 11 through 13." They join parade and festival committees throughout the area is welcoming back summer traditions put on hold in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a listing of some of the 2021 events.
Aurora Parade
Chasica Rasmusson of Celebrate Aurora told the Mesabi Tribune, "Our group has met and confirmed the itinerary for the upcoming festivities on July 3, 2021, in the greater downtown of Aurora. Our event will be a 'hybrid' model of our traditional 3rd of July and 4th of July events for 2021." The committee will host a medallion hunt for all ages starting at noon on July 3. To participate in the hunt, and be eligible for the monetary award, individuals will need to purchase the annual Patriotic Days button and find clues in the greater downtown that may lead to additional prizes. The event will end upon the medallion being found, "but the fun will continue with the great sawdust pile at 1 p.m. Be prepared to scrounge for the hidden gems located within the piles!" Rasmusson said.
Classic car owners are encouraged to bring in their vehicles for the annual Eino Koivisto and Terri Koivisto car show starting at 2:30 p.m. No entry fee is needed -- all cars will be eligible for bystander judging at 4 p.m., and ending the event at 5 p.m. for the Patriotic Day parade to commence at 5:30 p.m. Tom Gillach, longtime community supporter, will be the grand marshal. "This year our committee will combine the traditional evening parade with the Kiddie Parade, traditionally hosted on the 4th of July. Details to participate will be located on our website, www.celebrateaurora.com and our Facebook page." People are invited to visit the Food Alley downtown Aurora "to satiate the taste buds!" she said. "To finish the evening, the annual firework display will take place at 10 p.m. over the city skyline on Red Top. Grab your chairs and enjoy the night under the sky."
Additional events will be the annual ALS Bean Bag tournament and a mural reveal hosted by the Aurora Public Library.
Eveleth Parade
Eveleth's Fourth of July parade takes place Monday, July 5, as July 4 is on Sunday. "A shout-out to Bill Lavato, grand marshal," said Jon Marcaccini, committee co-chairman with Margie Koivunen. Fireworks, "Thunder Over Eveleth," will be 10:15 p.m. Saturday, July 3. A street dance with music by "The Imports" follows. The popular kids inflatable fun houses will return this year.
Gilbert Parade
Gilbert will have its big night parade at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, followed with fireworks by Pyrotechnics Display and was featured in an earlier Mesabi Tribune story. Mary Bradach, very much involved with community activities in Gilbert, has been selected as 2021 grand marshal.
Tower Parade
Tower’s Fourth of July parade is set for Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. Note that the parade usually held on July 4 will be on July 3 as July 4 is a Sunday. Everyone who wants to participate should contact Julie Johnson at tseventsboard@gmail.com, or at 218-750-7242. Fireworks will take place at dusk on July 3.
The Vermilion 5K/10K run will also take place on July 3. Volunteers are needed to help run the children’s races. Anyone wanting to learn more about the races should call Greg Dostert at 218-248-0648.
The planning committee has asked if the Tower-Soudan Community Band can play for the parade this year, because they are expecting that high school bands will not be playing. The group is recruiting some additional musicians for the group.
Hibbing Jubilee
The Hibbing Jubilee is back this year. The parade, always held after the Fourth of July, will be Saturday, July 10.
Babbitt Peter Mitchell Days
Peter Mitchell Fun Days and parade in Babbitt will take place June 18-20.
Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival
Nikki Swanson of the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival committee said, "We are on! We have a tentative event schedule, but it's not solidified yet. We will have bands Thursday, Friday and Saturday (July 22-24). The water show is on also. Softball is taking registrations now. Vendors are signing up. Definitely other fun filled events! As of now, we should have a normal schedule." Check the website for more details. The 2021 dates are July 22-25.
Biwabik's Music in the Park
Biwabik's Music in the Park will take place this summer, "but modified," said organizer Pat Holmstrom. "Our Main Street will be torn up and I was afraid the noise on a Thursday evening would interfere with our concerts. Also had COVID concerns. So. . . We will have ONE concert a month and it will be on SUNDAY evenings. Rain? Cancelled."
Here is the schedule:
Third Sundays as follows:
June 20. Christopher David Hanson. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
July 18. Singing Slovenes. (Polka) 6:30 p.m.
August 15. Pocketknife (formerly Big Waves and Bonfires) 6:30 p.m.
Virginia City Band
Director Bill Lavato of the Virginia City Band said there will be six Thursday evening (7 p.m.) concerts in Olcott Park: June 17, 24, July 1 (Patriotic Concert), July 8, July 15, July 22. The programs will be published in the Mesabi Tribune the day before the concerts.
Fuzzy Dice Car Cruise
The 29th annual Fuzzy Dice Car Cruise will take place Friday, August 20, in downtown Virginia. A car show with the Dream Machines Car Club will be Saturday, August 21. For further information contact Milt Sundeen at 750-7414 or Ralph Maki at 780-5456
Ely Parade
The Ely Fourth of July parade will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and the fireworks will begin at dusk.
Embarrass Region Fair
The Embarrass Region Fair takes place Friday-Sunday, August 27, 28 and 29. A website post reads, "So all you Mud Runners, Music Lovers, Cornhole Players, Softball Players, Horse Show Gamers, Demo Drivers, Dog Show Participants, Vendors, Exhibit and Livestock Entries, get ready for 2021 Fair!"
Biwabik Parade
Biwabik will not have the Calithumpian Parade on the main street as Highway 135 is under reconstruction. A parade will be held at noon July 4 on Third Avenue North with races and games to follow.
For events not listed here, such as Mountain Iron's Merritt Days, information was not available. Virginia's Land of the Loon Festival 2021 was canceled earlier this year.
