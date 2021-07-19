VIRGINIA — The Freeze 32 Degrees and the Parkview Elementary PTA have teamed up this year to Stuff the Bus with school supplies for Parkview students.
Not only will the students get needed school supplies, those making the donations will receive a free kid-size ice cream cone
The event started Monday and continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at The Freeze 32 in Virginia.
The Freeze 32 owner Kimmy Dickinson, who works at Parkview and Roosevelt, said she and others saw the need which led to the first Stuff the Bus event two years ago to benefit Roosevelt students.
The idea was to make sure “everybody has everything they need on the first day of school,’’ she said, from gym shoes to pens and pencils.
The Parkview open house is set for Sept. 2 and school begins on Sept. 7. The open house helps determine if any of the students need any of the items.
Items or cash donations can be dropped off Tuesday and Wednesday at The Freeze 32, where a Rock Ridge School District bus is parked outside.
Donation items needed include no. 2 wooden pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, Elmer’s glue, scissors, erasers, toolbox (5x8), gym shoes-boys or girls-no laces please (sizes 10-4), 24 count crayons, water based markers (thick), Clorox wipes, headphones (no earbuds), Kleenex, baby wipes unscented, Expo dry erase markers.
