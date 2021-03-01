MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. — The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Cody Berklich, John Borland, Mark Borland, Jacob Chamernick, Parc Chamernick, Drew Faust, Claire Furlong, Sophomore, Luke Lundell, Andrew Mickelson, Makayla Werdier, Ding Zheng, all of Hibbing, and Graci Williams of Keewatin.

