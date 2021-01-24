Stressful events small (a serious stubbed toe, a cracked phone screen) and big (losing a job, a relationship ending) tend to add up. The more stress we accumulate, the more our emotions rise right to the surface — hot and ready to boil over: we snap at a loved one, really tell someone off on Facebook, or just reach for the first beer or cigarette. At the end of a long day we just want to shut our brains off, and yet life doesn’t tend to hold off when we need it to. But there are practical micro-tools (D.B.T. skills) that you can do in 3 to 5 minutes and that are based in science. These skills can help bring down our day-to-day stress level and help us get through intense moments without making things worse.
ThriveRange.org’s new community course “I’m Making It Matter with Micro-Interventions” introduces these skills. The free online course is for anyone who would like to make stress a little bit more manageable and feel a greater connection in their relationships. You can also take it if you want to support other people who are under a lot of pressure or who are having mental health or substance problems. When asked one month after the course, 92% of participants say it improved their stress management and 75% said it improved their relationships. The course is centered around the Stress Model (see picture) that shows how we react differently to stress based on how stressed we already are. Sometimes we live in the “green zone,” where even stressful events don't raise our overall stress level much (e.g., you stub your toe and walk it off). But, if we are already stressed we might be living in the grey zone, and our emotions are running hot, a stressful event can make our stress spike much higher and faster - and last longer (e.g., you stub your toe and want to punch the wall). That’s where we can get into trouble - making decisions not in best interest of our health or relationships.
The D.B.T. skills (0pposite action, cold water, and paced breathing) taught in the course make stressful events more manageable. Over time, they can help bring down our overall stress making us less emotionally vulnerable when stressful events show up. Right now, with what’s going on in the world, many more of us who used to live in the green zone are now spending most of our time in the grey zone. The course talks directly about mental health and substance problems, and suicidal thoughts — but you don’t have to have these challenges to benefit from the course. In fact, the skills have been taught in executive management training.
Interested? Go to ThriveRange.org and select the bear icon titled “Free Online Stress Management Course”. You take the two-hour course on your laptop, smartphone, or tablet, and all you need is an email to sign-up. You’ll watch videos, take quizzes, and practice the DBT skills in your own life. Part of the course is responding to questions along with others, but participation is confidential and you can use whatever name you like for your login. The course comes with a certificate that can be referred to as part of relevant job or school applications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.