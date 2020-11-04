U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is heading back to Washington with a decisive victory that The Associated Press called in his favor around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, making him the first Republican in more than 70 years to win back-to-back terms in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
With 625 of 802 precincts reporting across the district early Wednesday morning, Stauber led Democratic challenger Quinn Nystrom by more than 15 points with 162,680 votes (54.86 percent) to her 117,401 votes (39.59).
In a virtual press conference held shortly after midnight Wednesday, Stauber said he was “humbled and taken aback” by the result and that he was looking forward to working for the district’s values and economy.
“There’s so many opportunities for us,” he said. “The Eighth Congressional District is such a special district.”
Early results showed Stauber outperformed President Donald J. Trump and also delivered him wins in districts across the Iron Range that he was not victorious in during the 2018 campaign.
Stauber attributed those gains to a ground campaign that visited all 18 counties in the district and put a heavy focus on the region’s mining area.
“The Iron Range has the ability to strategically secure our national interests,” he said. “The men and women on the Iron Range know I have their backs.”
Nystrom conceded the race around 1 a.m. saying: “For everyone who is watching here tonight I want you to know that my fight is not over tonight. I have been fighting to lower healthcare costs and make prescription drugs more affordable ever since my brother and I were diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as teenagers. I have a fundamental belief that people in the wealthiest country on earth should be able to afford the medicines and care they need to keep themselves alive. And I’m not going to stop fighting until that becomes a reality.”
Stauber said his next steps will be to help the U.S. and Minnesota “get through this pandemic as one nation” and improve its economic trajectory. He noted small businesses as a key to that vision and reopening the nation from coronavirus restrictions. He also referenced iron ore and copper-nickel mining, saying controlling local economies was “not a partisan issue, but a bipartisan one.”
Stauber held a watch party on Tuesday in Hermantown that his campaign described Monday as “greatly scaled back” due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor events.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
