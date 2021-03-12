A community conversation about mining will be held in Aurora.

U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber will host the meeting at 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 15, at Aurora Community Center.

Stauber was recently named the Republican leader on the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources.

The community center is at 15 West First Avenue North.

The meeting is open to the public and media.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to Kelsey Mix at Kelsey.Mix@mail.house.gov

