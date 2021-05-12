CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Department of Health recently moved its barrier free COVID-19 testing clinic from Hibbing Armory to the Army National Guard Armory in Chisholm.

Testing is done by saliva samples, and is conducted from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The testing clinic is one of 13 set up in the state, and was relocated from the Hibbing National Guard Armory to Chisholm.

Incident Commander T.J. Melcher said the clinic uses a saliva test to check for COVID-19 infection.

“It takes approximately 15 minutes from start to finish,” Melcher said.

The testing site is experiencing a lot of youth getting tested for COVID as a peace of mind that they can return to their regular activities, he noted.

Before taking the self-administered saliva test, participants are asked to fill out a form. The form can be filled out on a Smartphone. There are also computers at the testing site for people who do not have a Smartphone.

There is no cost for the testing, but the form will ask for insurance information. The insurance information will not be tied to individuals, according to Melcher.

Samples are sent to a lab the same day as the clinic. Results typically come back in three days or sooner, according to Melcher.

