St. Louis County Public Health has updated its online COVID-19 dashboard to include clearer data about current COVID-19 transmission rates and trends in the county. New graphs have been added showing the total number of new cases added each week by age group and region, as well as the case rate and vaccination rate for each region. The information is shown for three regions: Duluth area, central/southwest, and northern St. Louis County.
This is in addition to an update earlier this fall that provides a more detailed breakdown on pediatric cases. A link to the dashboard can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19.
The direct link is www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/public-health-human-services/public-health/covid-19/covid-19-dashboard.
"With this latest surge in cases coinciding with the return to in-school learning, we are trying to provide as much information as possible for parents, school leaders and all people to make informed decisions about precautions to take based on the transmission rate in their communities," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health division director.
This new data on the dashboard is updated weekly on Thursdays. Other, cumulative data on the dashboard continues to be updated daily, Monday through Friday. The dashboard currently is best viewed on a computer monitor, though a version that is adaptable for smaller screens, such as smart phones and tablets, is expected to launch soon.
For more information on COVID-19 guidance, COVID-19 vaccines and opportunities to get vaccinated, COVID-19 tests and more, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/COVID19.
