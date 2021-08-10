Effective today, St. Louis County is requiring face masks to be worn inside all county buildings.
This applies to all employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status, a news release from St. Louis County said.
St. Louis County continues to experience substantial transmission of COVID-19. The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50 or more new cases per 100,000 residents in a week. St. Louis County, with 200,000 residents, has had 120 new cases in the last week.
Wearing a face mask is a proven way to limit spread of COVID-19, in particular to the unvaccinated, including children who are too young to be eligible for the vaccine. Getting vaccinated remains the best way for people to protect themselves and those around them from the potentially serious effects of COVID and the highly contagious delta variant.
Vaccination data (as of Aug. 8) for St. Louis County shows that 116,522 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This equals 67.7% of the population age 16 and older. St. Louis County Public Health continues to offer vaccine clinics each week. Details can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/vaccineregistration. People also are encouraged to check with their medical provider or pharmacy for vaccine opportunities.
