The surge in coronavirus cases in St. Louis County, led by the spread of the Delta variant, is into its second month, and the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 has been increasing in the Northland.
“Hospitals across our region are again at very close to capacity,” Dr. Andrea Boehland, who works in Essentia Health emergency departments in Duluth and elsewhere in the county, said during a virtual news conference on Tuesday. “When hospital capacity becomes tight like this, our ability to care for patients with any kind of health problem is put at risk.”
Boehland said the capacity issues are due to an “unfortunate perfect storm” of three factors.
First, COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths and have not yet peaked. St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth reports 15-20 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, the number doubling within the past two weeks. All Essentia locations have a combined 53 total patients of all ages including children with severe cases.
Second, non-COVID-19 patients totals are higher than in previous surges because of accidents being more common in the summer, and those people “being sicker” since they delayed care during the past surges, increases in heart attacks and strokes and consequences of substance abuse or stresses which have become more prevalent during the pandemic.
Third, she said, “staffing constraints are limiting hospital systems’ ability to surge throughout the region.” She continued, “Our brave frontline workers are exhausted. Some have retired, some have cut back on clinical hours. Traveling employees who helped us surge effectively the last time are much more difficult to find this time around.”
Boehland asked county residents to get vaccines and to wear masks, especially inside public places amid “the changing landscapes and the increasing of Delta.”
“Sadly, our situation today is quite serious,” she said.
The public plea came as county health officials reported high rates of transmission of COVID-19 in St. Louis County and across Minnesota.
In the conference, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook reported 273 new coronavirus cases, or a 52% increase over the past week in the county.
“There has been a definite correlation in our county between rising case rates and lowered vaccination rates,” she said. “The areas with lower vaccination rates are seeing a higher incidence of new cases.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 118,000 people have received at least a dose of COVID-19 vaccination. That translates to 59% of the county’s total population and 69% of people ages 16 and older. The county has about 200,000 residents.
“It is not enough,” she said.
From Duluth, Dr. Harmony Tyler, who works in the infectious disease department at St. Luke’s said that “vaccination is the number one best tool against this infection.” Still, she has heard people voice various reasons why people are not getting vaccinated including misinformation from social media. “Regarding your friends and family members, I’ve seen people being ripped apart by conversations about vaccinations,” she said. “We’re all in this together, whether we’re vaccinated or not.”
Addressing several reasons for people refusing vaccinations, she said there have been breakthrough infections but “the severity of infections are much lower” in people who are vaccinated.
She also noted that she has heard people say they are frustrated with the changing information from state and federal agencies. “This is really a response to new things we are learning about the virus and things happening in real time,” she said. “Things do change, and that’s kind of the nature of infectious diseases. We know that it’s never the end of the story. There’s always going to be new things that happen. The viruses change. Bacteria change. Things change over time. And we’re trying to respond to those in real time.”
In closing, she said health officials “know the Delta variant is more infectious and more contagious than the previous, original variants, up to as much as twice as infectious and contagious than the original variant was.”
She added, “We know that more than 90% of circulating virus in our current community environment is the Delta variant.”
From her post in neighboring Grand Rapids, Emily Meyer, a registered nurse at Grand Rapids Itasca Clinic and Hospital, told the media in the Zoom conference reiterated the strain on medical staff during the increase in COVID-19 cases. The hospital has had nurses working 16-plus hour shifts, or 12-plus hours for six or more days in a row, during the summer surge, she said.
“It is just as important to keep our staff safe and healthy, so we can keep caring for our patients,” she said, asking again that people wash their hands, wear masks and get vaccinated.
