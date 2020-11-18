St. Louis County launches "COVID Ref" public health outreach campaign

DULUTH — St. Louis County has launched a new campaign to stress the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Throwing a yellow flag and calling penalties for face mask, illegal formation, false start and other football penalty metaphors; a new public education outreach campaign featuring the "COVID Ref" began running on local TV channels this week to raise awareness about COVID-19 safety tips, according to a press release.
"In this pandemic, we are all affected by the actions and decisions made by those around us, so it's important we make sure everyone knows what to do to slow the spread and protect themselves and those around them," said Dana Kazel, St. Louis County Communications Manager. "While COVID-19 is a very serious situation, we think taking a fun approach will be more effective at getting people's attention and will make the messaging more memorable."
The COVID Ref campaign was produced by St. Louis County Public Health using CARES Act funds. The CARES Act provides fast and direct economic assistance for American workers and families, small businesses, and preserves jobs for American industries. It was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump in March.
The campaign uses humor and a light hearted approach to teach important tips such as the proper way to wear a face mask, quarantine rules, and tips for safe gatherings. The COVID Ref character also is a bit of a coach, offering guidance on safer options, while also offering encouragement such as "it's only half time in this pandemic. Let's win this thing." The commercials can be viewed online at covidref.com.
The commercials feature all local actors, including Solomon Witherspoon as the COVID Ref. Duluth agency Creative Arcade created and directed the campaign, which includes the public service announcements and website, as well as additional videos that will be shared on social media. Plans are to expand the campaign into print and other media as additional funding is available. Danger Bird Productions filmed and edited the videos.
More information on the COVID Ref video along with links to the Minnesota Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and the St. Louis County COVID information page are available online at covidref.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.