MOUNTAIN IRON — St. Louis County deputies have shot and killed a 19-year-old Virginia man who law enforcement suspected of being connected to a recent drive-by shooting, officials said Saturday.
An investigation is underway as of Saturday evening, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, after deputies responded to a report of a shoplifter around 12:30 p.m. at a business on the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North in Mountain Iron, roughly one mile east of Walmart on a road parallel to Highway 169.
A deputy said they confronted the alleged shoplifter, who then fled on foot. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area in coordination with local and state agencies, and during the search, authorities stated that “the man matched the description” of a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting in Virginia the previous day, according to the press release.
About an hour later, deputies and a local K9 unit tracked the man down in a wooded area and shot him with tasers, before “eventually two deputies discharged their firearms, striking the man,” the press release read.
Medical service was provided but emergency responders said the man died on scene. Law enforcement withheld his name pending family notification. The press release did not state whether the man was armed or posed a threat to officers.
The deputies who shot the man dead have been “placed on standard administrative leave,” the press release read. The Sheriff’s Office requested an independent investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.
Assisting agencies were police departments from Eveleth, Virginia and Gilbert, while the Minnesota State Patrol assisted the county in setting the perimeter and conducting the search.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
