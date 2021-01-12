SSBF supports animal shelter

The Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $750 to Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The donation is to be used toward shelter expenses, medication, vaccines and veterinarian expenses. Pictured are Gary Oie and Jessica Kudis, Manager of Range Regional Animal Rescue.

 photo submitted

The Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $750 to Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The donation is to be used toward shelter expenses, medication, vaccines and veterinarian expenses. Pictured are Gary Oie and Jessica Kudis, Manager of Range Regional Animal Rescue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments