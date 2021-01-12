SSBF makes donations

The Security State Bank Foundation made a donation of $500 to Greenhaven PTO on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The donation is to be used toward the Inclusive Community Playground. Pictured are Gary Oie and Carrie McDonald from the Greenhaven PTO.

 photo submitted

