ELY —While there will be no live spectators at this winter’s WolfTrack Classic, the sled dog race will be broadcast virtually. It will also welcome its youngest musher this year.
Eva Robison, a 14-year-old from Cavalier, N.D., will lead her eight-dog team during the 13th annual event set for Feb. 21.
Earlier this year, Eva, who has been mushing since she was 4 years old, became the youngest person to compete in the 120-mile Junior John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
It has been her dream since she was 5 years old to run the Junior Iditarod in Alaska. To make that dream come true — and to raise $1,000 each year to make it to next year’s race — at age 8 she opened her own dog kennel and dog treat business called Eva Diva Puppy Snacks and Diva Dogs Racing.
The family friendly WolfTrack Classic, which is known for offering a spirit of mentoring and inclusiveness, each year supports first-time and young mushers like Eva. Racers also include longtime mushers such as Frank Moe, Jen and Blake Freking, and Ryan Anderson.
This year’s race roster is full, said Ellen Cashman, event director with the Ely Chamber of Commerce.
The first of 20 eight-dog teams and 20 six-dog teams will depart from the Ely Softball Fields beginning at 9 a.m. on race day.
Teams with eight dogs traverse 50 miles of boreal forest on the Taconite Trail that winds back to finish in Ely. The six-dog teams also leave from the Ely start for a 30-mile race that also travels on the Taconite Trail winding around Purvis Lake and back to Ely.
The most difficult part of this year’s event is making sure the public, mushers and the many volunteers needed to run the race are safe during the pandemic, Cashman said.
The event will run according to the Stay Safe Minnesota Covid-19 guidelines and the Wolf Track Classic Covid-19 Preparedness Plan.
To comply with guidelines that include a gathering limit on outdoor activities of no more than 250 people, no spectators will be allowed to gather at the start and finish or any other points on the race route or musher parking area.
However, there will be live coverage on iFan TV Sports Network, and Mushing Midwest will stream live coverage. It will also be broadcast on WELY live radio.
Aside from the Beargrease, the WolfTrack is the only other sled dog race taking place in Minnesota this year, Cashman noted. Organizers thought it was important to hold the race despite pandemic challenges.
But challenges mean extra help is needed, she said.
Businesses, organizations and individuals can assist by becoming a $100 Mile Marker Sponsor. Mile markers inform teams who are cheering them on as they run the 50 miles of trail. To sign up as a sponsor, visit: www.wolftrackclassic.com.
There are other levels of sponsorship and ways to donate available at the WolfTrack Classic website, Cashman said. Sponsorship funds and in-kind product donations are used for the musher purse, which is split between the six-dog and eight-dog categories, with cash payments made to the highest placing mushers.
In spite of this difficult year, the WolfTrack Classic is proud to welcome some of the biggest names in mushing to Ely, Cashman said.
And, perhaps, even more proud to cheer on young mushers like Eva Robison.
