DULUTH — St. Luke’s announced Dr. Steven Skube, originally from Virginia, was joining its staff as a surgeon.
In a press release, St. Luke’s said Skube “enjoys the process of developing a relationship with his patients from diagnosis, through surgery, to recovery. His interests also include minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, colon cancer surgery, hernia surgery and endocrine surgery.”
Skube received his medical degree and completed his general surgery residency at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. During residency, he completed two years of designated surgical research focusing on colorectal outcomes, surgical informatics and surgical education. He completed the Surgical Education Research Fellowship through the Association for Surgical Education as part of his research training. As a surgeon, his goal is to provide patients with the information they need to understand their medical conditions, to deliver outstanding surgical care and to offer personal support from diagnosis to recovery.
Skube enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, running, playing tennis, fishing, hunting and traveling.
He is accepting new patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.