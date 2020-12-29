Authorities are searching for three individuals in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old male on the Fond du Lac Reservation in St. Louis County, officials said.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning announced in a news release that law enforcement was on the lookout for Joseph James Fohrenkam, 18, Trae Dillon Shabaiash, 25, and Littlefawn Fohrenkam, 38.
A caller dialed 911 at about 1:19 a.m. Monday to report “someone was shot” on Giiniw Road on the reservation within county limits, according to the county’s news release. County deputies and Fond du Lac police officers responded to the scene where they found the dead teenager outside of his home. The Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team also responded to the scene.
“Initial investigation found the deceased was shot with a firearm,” the news release read.
The name of the deceased individual is not being released pending positive identification and notification of family members.
Law enforcement interviewed two adult females at the scene and identified other individuals who left the home before their arrival.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information of the incident or knows the whereabouts of Fohrenkam, Shabaiash and Fohrenkam are being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 218-625-3581.
