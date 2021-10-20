The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department will host a DEA Drug Take Back on Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone is invited to bring medications to the sheriff’s department (440 NE 1st Ave, Grand Rapids) to be disposed of safely and to prevent them from becoming stolen, lost and misused.

For more information, visit DEATakeBack.com.

