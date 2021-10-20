The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department will host a DEA Drug Take Back on Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone is invited to bring medications to the sheriff’s department (440 NE 1st Ave, Grand Rapids) to be disposed of safely and to prevent them from becoming stolen, lost and misused.
For more information, visit DEATakeBack.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.