The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Sandra Hennek and Michael Lopac, both of Eveleth
Kayli Kishel and Mason Maney, both of Durham, N.C.
Amy Wood and Ryan Monacelli, both of Eveleth
Briita Myers and Ryan Potter, both of Eveleth
Leroy Aho and Cheryl Tuomala, both of Babbitt
Michael Hellman and Angelique Schallert, both of Eveleth
Lindsay Premo and Jon Tousignant, both of Duluth
Erica Westin and Craig Lenci, both of Babbitt
Rebecca Benda and Samuel Sayer, both of Eveleth
The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Tiffany Waller and Tyler Anderson-Rankin, both of Hibbing
Jeffrey Truebenbach, of Crane Lake and Catherine Pacholl-Good, of Good Thunder, Minn.
Carrie Peterson and Dean Brooks, both of Duluth
Elizabeth Allen and Gavin Robinson, both of Hibbing
Jeffrey Kruse, of Gilbert and Amanda Moylan, of Eveleth
Jessica Herrington and Marshall Rogers, both of Duluth
Suzi Allison, of Hibbing and Charles Kehrwald, of Billings, Mont.
Travis Madich and Jaime Nyquist, both of Hibbing
Cole Bleskan and Kristy LaRue, both of Superior, Wis.
G-Anna Waters and Sara Childs, both of Keewatin
Angela Bub and Bradley Wenz, both of Duluth
Rachel Moe and Shawn Frost, both of Duluth
Hayden Anderson, of Hamburg, Minn., and Nicole Campbell, of Waconia, Minn.
Sherrie Steele and Curtis MacFarlane, both of Duluth
Aaron Tupy and Jessica Menard, both of Hibbing
Larissa Flom, of Duluth and Jacob Maki, of Brimson
Rebecca Henningson and Nicholas Johnson, both of Duluth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.