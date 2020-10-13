The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Sandra Hennek and Michael Lopac, both of Eveleth

Kayli Kishel and Mason Maney, both of Durham, N.C.

Amy Wood and Ryan Monacelli, both of Eveleth

Briita Myers and Ryan Potter, both of Eveleth

Leroy Aho and Cheryl Tuomala, both of Babbitt

Michael Hellman and Angelique Schallert, both of Eveleth

Lindsay Premo and Jon Tousignant, both of Duluth

Erica Westin and Craig Lenci, both of Babbitt

Rebecca Benda and Samuel Sayer, both of Eveleth

The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of September were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Tiffany Waller and Tyler Anderson-Rankin, both of Hibbing

Jeffrey Truebenbach, of Crane Lake and Catherine Pacholl-Good, of Good Thunder, Minn.

Carrie Peterson and Dean Brooks, both of Duluth

Elizabeth Allen and Gavin Robinson, both of Hibbing

Jeffrey Kruse, of Gilbert and Amanda Moylan, of Eveleth

Jessica Herrington and Marshall Rogers, both of Duluth

Suzi Allison, of Hibbing and Charles Kehrwald, of Billings, Mont.

Travis Madich and Jaime Nyquist, both of Hibbing

Cole Bleskan and Kristy LaRue, both of Superior, Wis.

G-Anna Waters and Sara Childs, both of Keewatin

Angela Bub and Bradley Wenz, both of Duluth

Rachel Moe and Shawn Frost, both of Duluth

Hayden Anderson, of Hamburg, Minn., and Nicole Campbell, of Waconia, Minn.

Sherrie Steele and Curtis MacFarlane, both of Duluth

Aaron Tupy and Jessica Menard, both of Hibbing

Larissa Flom, of Duluth and Jacob Maki, of Brimson

Rebecca Henningson and Nicholas Johnson, both of Duluth

