Hibbing Community Senior Center news
No news yet on when we will be going back, but keep watching to see when we will put the shoes back on our feet and give them some exercise. Until then maybe we will start outdoors when it warms up. See you there.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“Well, March made it, and how happy are we? The word March spelled with meaning is M for moons, A is for air, R is for rainbows, C is for clear skies, H is for happiness. That is what we are all hoping for. Stay safe.”
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.