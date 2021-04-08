Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building

Well hello friends of the Memorial Building Senior Center!! We are once again open for fun but of course there are some changes for now.

Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project or work with us on ours; cards at 1 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday — There will be exercise from 10 to 11 a.m. Low impact, core strengthening.

Ladies game day — First and third Tuesday at noon.

That's it for now, hope to see everyone back, happy, healthy and vaccinated!

Must wear a mask, and sanitize at the front door only. Membership is only $5 a year.

Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week

“Do you know where you are going? Knowing where you are going and how you expect to get there is a great accomplishment in your life. It can bring great meaning and purpose.”

Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens

Monday — Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 to 11 a.m.; Cribbage 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday — Tax-Aid Program 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday — Bone Builders exercise class and coffee 10 to 11 a.m.

Our gift shop is open from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments