Virginia Senior Center

The Virginia Senior Center is holding smear on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon. The cost is $3. Masks are required.

The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens

We Are Open...Our Tourist Senior gift shop is open Weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment at 218-262-4166. Due to Covid, we are open for senior activities, but they are limited at this time.

Exercise and have fun with our Bone Bone Builders class. Bone Builders helps seniors with prevention and improvement of Osteoporosis. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Coffee and conversation to follow.

Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building

By now everyone should know that the Memorial Building is shut down until further notice. We all have to work to get the town and the Memorial Building back on track. Let's follow the rules so we can open again. Stay safe.

Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week

“The new month is upon us, new chapter in our life will start again. So hope for happiness, good health, for all around us. So breath in the December windy air, and count your blessings for what you have. Stay safe.”

