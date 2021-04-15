Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building
Well hello friends of the Memorial Building Senior Center!! We are once again open for fun but of course there are some changes for now.
Monday — Crafts at 9:30 a.m., bring your own project or work with us on ours; cards at 1 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday — There will be exercise from 10 to 11 a.m. Low impact, core strengthening.
Ladies game day — First and third Tuesday at noon.
That's it for now, hope to see everyone back, happy, healthy and vaccinated!
Must wear a mask, and sanitize at the front door only. Membership is only $5 a year.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“As the cool rain keeps coming down and then turns to snow, we start to wonder — did we miss spring? So always remember to do your calling or visiting before something happens to your loved ones, so you will not miss that opportunity.”
Senior news is printed on Fridays.
