Hibbing Community Senior Center news

We have some good news coming, as far as opening the center. Starting in March we hope to have our craft group starting on some new projects, and our exercise up and getting back into our routine, so wait for further notice when that day will come.

Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week

“As the new year came upon us, we all have some fears about many things, our health was number one, then family. We have to stay positive and glowing about our future, for the world needs our positive thought and magic dreams. Stay safe."

Senior news is printed on Fridays.

