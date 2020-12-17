The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens
We Are Open...Our Tourist Senior gift shop is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment at 218-262-4166. Due to Covid, we are open for senior activities, but they are limited at this time.
Exercise and have fun with our Bone Bone Builders class. Bone Builders helps seniors with prevention and improvement of Osteoporosis. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Coffee and conversation to follow.
Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building
By now everyone should know that the Memorial Building is shut down until further notice. We all have to work to get the town and the Memorial Building back on track. Let's follow the rules so we can open again. Stay safe.
Hibbing Community quote of the week
“During this time with the season of giving, let us all take some time to slow down and enjoy the people that mean so much to us. We all need to enjoy the simple things that life brings to us, and count our blessings at this time. Stay safe.”
