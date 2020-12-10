The Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens
We will be holding a bake sale and holiday shopping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at 1202 E. Howard St. NO TIME TO BAKE FOR THE HOLIDAY? We did the baking for you! HOMEMADE... Pasties, Potica, Potica bites, cookies, brownies, breads... (and don’t forget your sarma). Other great gift ideas too! FREE HIBBING HS ALL CLASS SHIRT with every purchase. Ask us. All sizes available.
We Are Open...Our Tourist Senior gift shop is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment at 218-262-4166. Due to Covid, we are open for senior activities, but they are limited at this time.
Exercise and have fun with our Bone Bone Builders class. Bone Builders helps seniors with prevention and improvement of Osteoporosis. Bone Builders classes are each Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Coffee and conversation to follow.
Hibbing Community Senior Center-Memorial Building
By now everyone should know that the Memorial Building is shut down until further notice. We all have to work to get the town and the Memorial Building back on track. Let's follow the rules so we can open again. Stay safe.
Hibbing Community quote of the week
“As the holidays approach us, there are two groups of people. There are the people out there that will do everything to get ready for the holidays. And then there are the shakers, they are the ones that want to shake their gift to see what it is. Stay safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.