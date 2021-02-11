Hibbing Community Senior Center news
It is our hope that the senior center at the Memorial Building will open soon. We are ready to dust off our exercise shoes and get started. We are hoping in the middle of this month we will get the news when we can open.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“At times does our own spark in ourselves go out and we wonder what’s going to happen? About that time someone comes along and gets our spark going again. We all have them moments, but we all need someone to get our spark glowing again. Stay safe.”
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
