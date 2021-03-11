Hibbing Community Senior Center news

Hibbing community senior center Memorial Build: Well we are still waiting for the word that we can open, I sure hope it is soon for one reason my body needs the exercise, and so does my poor shoes. They are getting very lazy. wish us luck that it will be soon. Hope to see you there.

Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week

Did you know that a four leaf clover is just like friends, the clover has four leaves, and we are very lucky to have four good friends. They are both very hard to find and you are very lucky to have four good friends. Stay safe.

