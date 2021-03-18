Hibbing Community Senior Center news

Beginning March 15, we are finally open again!

Monday : Crafts from 930 a.m. to noon, all crafters are welcome

Tuesday: We have core balance exercise beginning at 10 a.m.

Thursday: We have core balance exercise beginning at 10 a.m.

We are starting slow at this time. Please enter the building in the front, sanitize our hands and wear masks.

Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week

“As we are all wondering when we will start planning our days — just start little by little day by day. Make a plan and if the plan doesn’t work, change your plan — but never your goals. Stay safe.”

Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.

