Hibbing Community Senior Center news
As we get closer on opening we all have to remember to always bring your mask and sanitize your hands when entering the building. We are going to open slowly, so we will not start everything right away. See you there.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“We are bored, sitting at home, so let's get started. How many words can you make from the word snowing. There are 6-letter, 5-letter, 4-letter and 3-letter words. Let's use our brain and don't cheat, have fun and answer next Friday. With the cold and snow right now I know you can come up with a few. Stay safe.”
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
