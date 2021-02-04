Hibbing Community Senior Center news
As we try to open and start our weekly routine, we still have to wait, but when we start we will have to follow the same routine as we did earlier last year, mask and hand sanitizer. WE hope we are getting closer.
Hibbing Community Senior Center quote of the week
“ Do you ever feel like you live in a fantasy world and that someday your dreams come true? Then you talk to the people who just want to bring your fantasyland dream to a halt, what do you say? I say, do you want to go for a ride on my Unicorn?
Senior news is printed on Fridays. Does your senior center have activities or an event coming up? Send your senior center events to cdickson@mesabitribune.com.
