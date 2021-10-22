For more than 27 years Second Harvest North Central Food Bank has been distributing food to our hungry neighbors throughout north central Minnesota along with partner hunger relief organizations like local food shelves, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. With the onset of the pandemic, hunger was brought into to focus as the media reported long lines of cars waiting in food distribution lines throughout the US, including communities across north central Minnesota. The pandemic created a crisis situation for so many people but the food banks throughout Minnesota stepped up and worked harder than ever before to ensure no one would go hungry. Many people in the community recognized this and took action by reaching out to volunteer and provide financial support. These are unprecedented times and although the pandemic isn’t over yet people continue to recognize the work that Second Harvest is doing to help hungry kids, seniors and struggling families get the food they need.
As the holidays approach, Second Harvest is pleased to announce that this year they have the ability to help their partner food shelves, in north central Minnesota, by providing special holiday food for them to distribute to people in the local communities this season. “We provide food all year long,” stated Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “But taking action to expand our holiday work regionally has been something we have wanted to do for years. This is a big undertaking that includes extra food expenses, trucking, warehouse costs and staffing, but with increased support throughout the region we are very pleased to be able to make this happen.”
If you are interested in helping Second Harvest feed hope this holiday season you can contact their Development Director at 218-326-4135 or via email at trisha@secondharvestncfb.com.
