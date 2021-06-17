VIRGINIA — This will be the second year void of the iconic Land of the Loon festival on the third weekend of June. But Virginia will not be without festivities — and plenty of food.
The second annual Food Truck Festival, set for Saturday, will fill Chestnut Street with a variety of tasty fare ranging from tacos, grilled cheese and gyros to kettle corn, mini doughnuts and Asian cuisine.
ReVive Virginia planned last year’s food truck gathering to support small food vendors and downtown businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit, focused on improving Virginia’s downtown business district, is bringing it back with three events this year.
The group chose what would have been Land of the Loon weekend for the first, after festival organizers announced earlier in the year — before the state loosened pandemic restrictions — that the long-running celebration would be canceled again this summer.
The other two Virginia Food Truck Festivals coincide with events in the city: Sept. 18 during Bridge Daze, and Nov. 20 during Festival of Trees.
ReVive member Shawn Herhusky said 17 food vendors and five Virginia food businesses are slated to participate in Saturday’s event, set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People are welcome to bring chairs and congregate downtown, and are encouraged to stop at Chestnut Street establishments to check out their specials, Herhusky said.
The aim of the food truck events remains the same — to generate business for small vendors and downtown businesses “still in the process of recovering from the pandemic,” he said. “It’s a nice thing to bring people downtown.”
Parking will be free, including in off-Chestnut Street lots, and portable bathrooms will be available.
There will also be a new addition to Saturday’s festival — a photo scavenger hunt called Trek the Range-Virginia, hosted by Homeward Bound.
Participants will take photos along Chestnut Street of landmarks, including murals and the pocket park, and can then enter into a drawing for Loonies coffee shop/cafe and Canelake’s Candies gift cards. The contest is open to everyone and will include a participation prize.
Herhusky said last year’s food truck event was organized rather quickly and had far fewer vendors, but brought in about 1,500 people. Many vendors sold out by 5 p.m., two hours before closing.
Vendors were spread along Chestnut Street to comply with pandemic guidelines. This time they will be “up and down the street,” but due to the volume of vendors, Herhusky noted.
“We have a lot more food trucks and a greater variety of food,” he said, adding that the Food Truck Festival is “a great opportunity to support local businesses and help them recover from the pandemic and their loss of sales.”
