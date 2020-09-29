Jeremiah Eliapo Uti

Authorities and volunteers are searching for a Hibbing man who has been missing since Sunday.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office announced that 29-year-old Jeremiah Eliapo Uti was last seen near Pine Landing Drive in Grand Rapids.

Uti is 6’1” and 285 pounds. He has long black hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black shirt and possibly Vans shoes. He has tattoos on both arms.

His friends told the Mesabi Tribune on Tuesday that Uti is a father of two sons who has worked in the mining industry.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-326-3477.

